Man arrested for attempted kidnapping, assault and battery

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Bennettsville Police have arrested Daquan Harrington for attempted kidnapping and second degree assault and battery for an incident that reportedly occurred on April 18, according to an online posting from the department.

Harrington is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

