Shots fired report leads to arrest of three for unlawful carrying of pistol

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Three men were arrested by Bennettsville Police after responding to reports of a disturbance and shots fired in the Richardson Park area, according to an online posting from the department.

During the investigation, police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle the suspects were driving in. Police say three handguns were located inside the car, the post states.

John Townsend, Anthony Deese and Akeem McCollum are all charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.