FIRST ALERT: Rain ends by mid-morning; sunshine, mild temperatures this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The worst is almost behind us. We’ll deal with a few more rounds of heavy soaking rain and gusty winds early this morning. By mid to late morning, while it will still be raining off and on, it won’t be the drenching rain we’ve been dealing with all night.

The wind advisory and coastal flood advisory ended at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

As the area of low pressure that brought the rain pulls away from the region, rain will quickly end by mid-morning and winds will subside. By the afternoon hours, skies will gradually clear giving way to more sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Quiet weather will linger through the end of the week with just a 20 percent chance of a shower or two Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.