McMaster: Sanctuary cities won’t come to South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made a stop in the Grand Strand on Monday.

McMaster talked with the Myrtle Beach Rotary at the Ocean Reef Resort about a number of topics, including current legislation, increasing pay for some of the state’s public officials, and using money to help the city, schools and law enforcement.

"We've got teachers who need pay, we've got law enforcement who need pay, prison, corrections officers,” McMaster said. “We have a lot of legitimate needs that seems will never be enough money, but we can do it on existing taxes.”

Another topic the governor touched on was the matter of sanctuary cities and why they would not be brought to South Carolina.

"We don't want to get the reputation of being a sanctuary city. Anywhere they've done that, crime always goes up, things always spiral down because if you have a policy of not enforcing one law, then that sends a message to criminals that you won't enforce other laws either,” he said.

After talking with Rotary members, McMaster then toured Horry Georgetown Technical College's advanced manufacturing center in Conway.

There he talked with school officials about the manufacturing programs and its impacts on the state's economy.

