Two-vehicle crash in Marion County leaves one dead, one injured

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Marion County.

According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a large 2003 International truck was struck in the rear by a 2003 Hyundai while both vehicles were heading west on U.S. 76 around 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was taken to McLeod Hospital with serious injuries, according to the SCHP.

The driver of the first vehicle was not injured, and the collision remains under investigation.

