FIRST ALERT: Coastal flood advisory now in effect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A coastal flood advisory has been issued for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties from 1 to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

An area of low pressure moving up the South Carolina coast early Tuesday morning will result in strong on shore winds of 35 to 45 mph tonight into early Tuesday morning. These strong on shore winds will create very rough surf and the potential of minor coastal flooding.

Typical flood-prone areas including Pawleys Island, Garden City and Cherry Grove will likely experience minor salt water flooding near the time of high tide. High tide will occur at 3:00 AM Tuesday morning.

In addition to minor coastal flooding, dune run-up and minor ocean over-wash will be possible anywhere across the Grand Strand. Areas where dunes are still damaged or non existent from Hurricane Matthew will see the greatest risk.

Winds will quickly die down after sunrise Tuesday and additional coastal flooding is not expected.

