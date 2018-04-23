FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and winds through tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Periods of very heavy rain and strong wind will continue tonight before tapering off early Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will continue to move up the coast through tonight. Rain will continue at times late this evening and tonight, and some of the rain will be heavy. Very heavy downpours are likely especially from midnight through the early morning hours of Tuesday. Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches will cause ponding of water on roads and in low lying areas but no significant flooding is expected. A few rumbles of thunder are possible near the beach tonight, but severe thunderstorms are highly unlikely.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for Horry and Georgetown Counties through Tuesday morning. Winds will continue to increase this evening and become very gusty along the beaches where gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be likely especially later tonight and early Tuesday morning. Wind gusts to 30-35 mph will be likely for the Pee Dee. With saturated grounds developing late tonight, a few downed trees will be possible.

Tuesday morning will start off with periods of heavy rain and wind early in the day. As the area of low pressure pulls away from the region, rain will quickly end by mid morning and winds will subside. By the afternoon hours, skies will gradually clear giving way to more sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Keep up with the heavy rain and wind with the First Alert Weather App:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved