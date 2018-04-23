Florence woman last seen on Friday has been found safe

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman who suffers from multiple sclerosis and was last seen on Friday has been located and is safe, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Kennedy Marisa Graham, 22, could only walk with assistance because of her medical condition, a press release stated.

No other information was provided as to how and where Graham was located

