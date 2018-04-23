Biologists complete fish survey of Lake Busbee as water continues to be pumped out

A fish survey has been completed at Lake Busbee. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Biologists with Santee Cooper and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have completed a fish survey of Lake Busbee.

According to a Santee Cooper press release, the survey found low productivity and a fish population that consisted primarily of sunfish species already common in and around the Waccamaw River.

Roughly 40 largemouth bass were also captured and transported to the Waccamaw River, the release stated.

The survey concluded that, due to low fish populations, further attempts to capture and transport fish would not be productive.

As the water level continues to drop and the area returns to natural wetlands, the remaining fish concentrated in smaller pockets will provide forage for wildlife such as wood storks, herons, egrets, shorebirds, gulls, bald eagles, ospreys, turtles, alligators and raccoons, the release stated.

Santee Cooper began pumping water out of Lake Busbee on April 12. The work is expected to continue into May.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.