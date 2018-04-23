Two facing multiple drug charges following search warrant at Florence Co. motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested last week following a “no knock” search warrant executed by Florence County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators and SWAT team at a motel on U.S. Highway 52, according to a news release.

On April 19, after a one month investigation, investigators seized crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy, and marijuana.

Latasha Nicole Black, 33, of Florence, is charged with possession of cocaine base, possession of cocaine, first offense, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, and possession of MDMA.

Jason Rashaad Jones, 36, of Darlington, is charged with distribution of cocaine base, third or subsequent offense, possession of cocaine, first offense, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine base, first offense, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, and possession of MDMA

Jones and Black are being held at the Florence County Detention Center on surety bonds of $29,000 and $35,000, respectively.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.