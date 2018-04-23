Suspect wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police need your help in locating a man wanted for second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to a news release from the department.

The suspect, identified as Travon Dominique Trenton Le’Quan Wiley, allegedly had sexual relations with a 14-year-old child last April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

