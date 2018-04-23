Woman wanted by Horry County Police for armed robbery at Circle K

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect (Source: HCPD)

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect, according to an online posting from HCPD.

Police say the suspect robbed the Circle K at 4999 Carolina Forest Boulevard on April 15 armed with what appeared to be a firearm that resembled a flare gun. The suspect is described as a white female possibly in her 20’s with brown hair, and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Call police at 843-915-TIPS if you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

