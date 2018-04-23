Drugs, cash seized by Conway Police after traffic stop - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Drugs, cash seized by Conway Police after traffic stop

By Nick Doria, Producer
James Gagum, Jr. (Source: JRLDC) James Gagum, Jr. (Source: JRLDC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police seized MDMA, marijuana and $9,300 following a traffic stop at 1646 Church Street Saturday, according to a news release.

James Gagum, Jr., 32, of Conway, was charged with intent to distribute marijuana and ecstasy (MDMA).

Online records show Gagum was released Sunday on $10,000 bond.

