MBHS safe after alleged bomb threat Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach High School is safe after police investigated an alleged bomb threat early Monday morning, according to Myrtle Beach Police Captain Joey Crosby.

Police were first notified about the alleged bomb threat from school officials, Crosby said.

Earlier Monday, students were being held at Myrtle Beach Middle School while police investigated the threat. Crosby said, “State Law Enforcement Division, Horry County Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police, as well as MBPD all utilized resources to make ensure the school was safe."

Students were asked to enter the high school through the front doors and go through the metal detectors like normal. Police were on scene assisting students for re-entry around 11 a.m.

Senior Evan Neeves said it was chaotic while students waited in the gym at Myrtle Beach Middle. He said he went home until he got word from school officials the high school had reopened.

"I got a text from one of the teachers in the GroupMe app. She was saying school starts in 15 minutes. I was like, 'Whoa! Oh, OK,' so it was scary definitely with all the stuff going on now. I don’t know, I am kind of nervous going back into the school, but we’re good," Neeves said.

Lisa Scott, a guardian of a Myrtle Beach High School freshman, was dropping her student off at school like normal.

“I had not checked my email before we got to school, but as soon as I saw the police officer, I grabbed my phone to check and there was an email that went out that the school was on lockdown,” Scott said.

She added the first email went out before 7:30 a.m. Scott took the student back at school once it reopened.

“I have faith in our police officers. Once I knew the school was clear I let him go back to school. I said, 'You’ll be OK.' Of course the 14-year-old mentality is, 'Do I really have to go?' Yes you really have to go to school," said Scott.

From the beginning of the alleged threat, Scott said she felt like she was in the loop through email updates sent out from the school throughout the morning, MBPD posting videos on social media, and then a phone call and email from school officials once the school was going to reopen.

“I am impressed and pleased with the way this process went. I had not gone through this before with a student, where (there) is a bomb threat at a school, so I think the communication was really good and I am pleased with that," Scott said.

