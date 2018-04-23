McDowell Shortcut Road closure postponed due to weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Highway 707 widening project in Horry County is coming along and making progress. The South Carolina Department of Transportation representatives said the projected completion date is still set for early fall, weather permitting. The main setbacks for this project were due to utilities and weather.

In February, the project was about 68 percent complete, and as of now, it's about 72 percent complete.

The southend of McDowell Shortcut Road was originally planned to close Monday morning at 9 a.m. and remain closed until Thursday night around 5 p.m. Now, SCDOT representatives said due to weather conditions, the closure is pushed back until Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and will remain closed until Friday evening at 5 p.m. SCDOT said if the rain continues, the closure will be delayed again.

SCDOT representatives said they are building up 12 inches of asphalt. Once the roads are open, traffic will be on the new alignment on McDowell Shortcut Road.

Victoria Hartley owns a business right off Highway 707. She said she's fortunate enough that her company hasn't been affected by the construction project too much so far, and said SCDOT has been very responsive to her requests.

“Well it’s a little untouched at times, but honestly you know, I’ve reached out to them and they’ve been willing to work with me. They filled the holes over here and done things to help us, so hopefully everyone does that. You know if you’re unhappy, maybe reach out to the DOT and maybe they can help you. I mean it’s going to be a little messy, but I’m looking forward to it,” said Hartley "It’s coming to the end, it’s for the better. It’s going to be great when it’s done. You know, they’re working hard… they really are, we might not see it. But trust me, every time I come in every day, I see something different and I see that they’ve worked harder. So, I do believe they are working to get it done, which is what we want right?”

Officials said this road closure shouldn't inconvenience people too much because the detours aren't far.

SCDOT engineer, Kit Scott, said within the next month, there will be a shift on the northend of Mill Creek Bridge near Socastee to open up the entire bridge.



Horry County Schools said since the McDowell Shortcut Road closure affects a very small population, the bus stop locations are not affected. However, pick-up and drop-off times may change slightly for a few students, and parents have already been notified.

