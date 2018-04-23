Police need your help in identifying burglary suspects

Police say the suspects burglarized a vehicle at the Captain’s Quarters Resort at 901 South Ocean Boulevard during the night of April 7 (Source: MBPD Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several burglary suspects, according to an online posting from MBPD.

Police say the suspects burglarized a vehicle at the Captain’s Quarters Resort at 901 South Ocean Boulevard during the night of April 7.

If you have any information on the suspects or this incident, call police at 843-918-1903.

