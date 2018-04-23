MBPD to offer active shooter training sessions

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is offering two active shooter training sessions Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot (Source: MB City Government Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is offering two active shooter training sessions Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot on Broadway Street.

The first session starts at 12:00 p.m., while the second starts at 6:00 p.m., according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach. Each training session lasts about one hour; they are free and open to the public.

For additional information, call 843-918-1382.

