FIRST ALERT: Soggy, miserable Monday on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain is moving in for the morning drive. Conditions will go downhill as the day goes on.

Scattered showers start this morning for the beaches and the Pee Dee. More widespread rain and the threat for a thunderstorm or two increase as we head deeper into the afternoon, rain becomes steadier through the evening. Overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning is when we will see the heaviest rain move in. The rain chances slowly go down through Tuesday afternoon with a few lingering light showers possible into Wednesday.

TOTALS: The heavier rain is favoring the coast and Grand Strand. Estimates range from about 2 to 4 inches of rain total from Monday through Wednesday. Inland areas west of Horry County will likely see totals between 1 to 2 inches over the course of the first half of the week.

THREATS: The chance of severe weather with this system is very low, but we could still hear a few rumbles of thunder. We will also have high winds along the coast gusting as high as 45mph. Wind gusts inland could reach 30mph. The gusty wind along the beaches will and the low pressure system will lead to beach erosion, a high rip current risk and rolling waves. In addition to the wind, the widespread threat of heavy rain could lead to localized ponding on roads and low lying areas. Communities south of Georgetown have the ingredients for slightly stronger storms along the coast.

Track the rain with the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

