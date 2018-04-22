SC soldier returns home after a year, surprises brother at school

A soldier returned home and surprised her brother at Conway High School on Friday. (Source: Skylar Sanders)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - After 12 months overseas, a U.S. Army soldier came home to her family in Conway, although not everyone knew she was returning.

Katie Moore was ready to return home after spending a year stationed in South Korea. She also knew she wanted to surprise her younger brother, Josh Turner.

Josh is a junior at Conway High School. He was hanging out with his friends Friday during lunch when he got a very special surprise.

Katie and Josh had not seen each other in person for a full year. Both say they've always had a close relationship.

Several of Katie's family members did know she was coming home and said keeping it a secret from Josh was pretty difficult.

“I'm not going to lie, I did not know how he was going to react,” Katie said. “Knowing him just being a boy, he would act all hard and stuff. So I was like, ‘Lord you better act right.’”

Josh said he didn’t know what to expect and was kind of in shock.

According to Katie, the time overseas was amazing but tough during the holidays. One of her favorite parts of being home is being able to physically hug her loved ones.

