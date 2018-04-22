Fire breaks out at Myrtle Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a house fire in the Myrtle Beach area Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., calls came in of a home on fire in the 1300 block of Hemingway Road. A WMBF News reporter on scene saw that the blaze damaged the residence.

Neighbors told the WMBF reporter that no one was injured. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.