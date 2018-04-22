Construction on reducing part of Ocean Boulevard to three lanes delayed due to weather

A portion of Ocean Boulevard will be reduced from four lanes to three. (Source: DRC)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Construction to reduce a portion of Ocean Boulevard from four lanes to three has been delayed until April 30 due to inclement weather, according to information from the the city of Myrtle Beach communications office. Construction was scheduled to begin on Monday.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation’s Facebook page, the impacted area will be from 14th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North.

Once the work is complete, there will be two travel lanes, a center turn lane and bicycle lanes on the outside, according to the DRC. Weather permitting, the work should be complete in three to four days.

Back in late February, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock requested the city council reduce the boulevard from four lanes to three, from 14th to Ninth avenues.

Prock also requested that permanent barriers be placed along Ocean Boulevard. In March, city leaders announced they pulled their bid for barricades. Instead, area business owners started their own task force to think of alternative ideas for the downtown area.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.