HCFR: Outside fire spreads to home in Conway area

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a single-wide trailer fire in the Conway area Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the 8700 block of White Sand Lane after an exterior fire spread to the “exposed” trailer.

There have been no reports of injuries to either the home’s occupants or firefighters.

The HCFR is reminding residents that Horry County remains under a burn ban.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE

8766 WHITE SAND LN. Exterior fire extended to an exposed single wide house trailer. Crews currently performing an interior operation. At this time no reports of injuries to occupants or firefighters. REMEMBER Unincorporated Horry County still under Burn Ban — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.