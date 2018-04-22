HCFR: Outside fire spreads to home in Conway area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCFR: Outside fire spreads to home in Conway area

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a single-wide trailer fire in the Conway area Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the 8700 block of White Sand Lane after an exterior fire spread to the “exposed” trailer.

There have been no reports of injuries to either the home’s occupants or firefighters.

The HCFR is reminding residents that Horry County remains under a burn ban.

