Four defendants in two separate Horry County murder cases set to go to trial this week

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A pair of murder cases are set to go before Horry County juries this week, according to a trial roster for the week of April 23.

In the first, Nicolas McIver and Terrell Freeman are both charged in connection with the July 2016 shooting death of 29-year-old Amanda Fisher.

The Brunswick County, N.C., native was found dead in the parking lot of K&W Cafeteria on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.

The Charlotte Observer previously reported that Fisher was a state witness in the murder trial of her boyfriend, Deonte Lanier. Lanier was charged in a 2012 murder out of Mecklenburg County, and his trial was in April 2016.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Fisher suddenly moved to Myrtle Beach after being subpoenaed to testify against Lanier. The trial judge, though, had her arrested and jailed to make sure she would be at court.

She told the jury during the trial that she did not want to be a witness. Lanier's case ended in a mistrial.

In the other trial set to go before a Horry County jury this week, two defendants are being tried in connection with a deadly 2014 shooting on Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Both Broderick Roscoe and Meleke De’Shawn Stewart are charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy, according to the trial roster.

The two are charged in the death of 34-year-old Alton Antonio Daniels, of Shallotte, N.C., who was found shot to death inside a car on Ninth Avenue South and Yaupon Drive in June 2014.

Police linked the two to Daniels’ death from text messages exchanged between the victim and Stewart.

According to an affidavit, text messages show Stewart was communicating with Daniels, arranging to meet for sex in exchange for money.

When police questioned Roscoe about the incident he reportedly told them he and Stewart arranged to rob Daniels and Stewart pulled the trigger.

Both of these scheduled trials could be continued to a later date.

