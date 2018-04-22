Conway looks to highlight community offerings through series of online videos

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway city leaders are partnering with a communications company to produce a series of online videos to highlight all the community offers to residents and visitors.

According to information from the city, Conway is working with New York-based CGI Communications, Inc., to create the videos.

From downtown Conway, the riverwalk and some of the neighborhoods, the videos will highlight a variety of the city’s features.

After spending nearly a decade revitalizing the downtown, Conway is now looking to bring in more residents.

One of the best ways to show people what Conway has to offer is through social media CGI Communications will not charge the city for this project and has done the same thing with several small towns across the country, including Greer, SC.

City leaders hope by showing everyone what Conway has to offer they will be able to pull more people off U.S. 501 and into the town.

“With an easily viewable interface on the official city website, this video program will encourage viewers to learn more about area attractions, economic development opportunities, quality of life, and the businesses supporting the program,” according to a letter from city administrator Adam Emrick to area business owners.

The city and CGI Communications will begin shooting these videos in the coming weeks and you can find them posted on the city of Conway's website as well as their social media platforms.

