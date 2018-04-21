Sidewalk art looks to spread positivity in downtown Myrtle Beach

100 pieces of artwork like this will be displayed throughout downtown on the sidewalks (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Downtown redevelopment has been one of the focal points for the city of Myrtle Beach and work is underway to create a family friendly atmosphere.

One of those project looks to spread positivity for those walking on sidewalks.

100 pieces of artwork be displayed throughout downtown on the sidewalks.

Larry Bond, owner of Art Burger in downtown Myrtle Beach, has worked with several local artists as well as the Downtown Revitalization Committee to bring this idea to life.

Bond spent several years in Miami before moving to Myrtle Beach, a place he now considers home.

Art has been a source of positivity and hope for Bond and his mother Linda, who spent months in art therapy recovering from a brain aneurysm.

He truly believes downtown Myrtle Beach has a lot to offer and the project will cost just under $6,000.

Saturday, Larry and his mother, as well as several downtown business owners, worked together placing each piece of artwork throughout the city.

All 100 pieces of art should be in place by the end of the week.

Bond hopes to continue spreading his message of positivity through art downtown with building murals.

