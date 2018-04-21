FIRST ALERT: Miserable Monday ahead. Time line, totals and threats from heavy rain moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a calm and clear weekend, a miserable set up for Monday brings periods of heavy rain and gusty winds for the work week.

TIME LINE: Starting tomorrow morning, scattered showers begin to move into both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. On and off showers continue through the afternoon, becoming more steady through the evening. Overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning is when we will see the heaviest rain move in. The rain chances slowly go down through Tuesday afternoon with a few lingering light showers possible into Wednesday.

TOTALS: The heavier rain is favoring the coast and Grand Strand. Estimates range from about 2 to 4 inches of rain total from Monday through Wednesday. Inland areas west of Horry County will likely see totals between 1 to 2 inches over the course of the first half of the week.

THREATS: Low chances of severe weather with this storm, other than the widespread threat of heavy rain causing localized ponding on roads and low lying areas. Ingredients for stronger storms with damaging winds are possible in areas into Georgetown and Charleston counties.

