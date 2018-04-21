Local Vietnam War POW remembered

77-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Thomas C. Middleton, Jr., of North Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully on March 17 (Source: pixabay.)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A local man is being remembered for his unwavering love for his family and country.

During his time in the United States Army, Middleton had foreign tours in Okinawa, Thailand, Vietnam and Korea. While serving in Vietnam, he was involved in the “Green Beret Affair” where he was taken as a prisoner of war. Middleton retired from the Army in 1984 before starting his second career in real estate, according to a news release.

A man of staunch character who never met a stranger, he loved golf, the beach and shagging. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill in the Gallaria Shopping Center at 9668 Kings Highway from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday.

He is survived by his loving wife Delores, his sister Gail, son Thomas, two grandchildren and two nephews.

