Multiple businesses destroyed in Robeson Co. fire

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Three businesses in a strip mall were destroyed by fire Friday evening in Fairmont, according to Lumberton Fire Department Chief Paul Ivey.

Fire crews with several agencies responded to the fire on North Walnut Street.

Lumberton Fire sent one ladder truck to the scene of the fire around 6:00 p.m., Ivey confirms. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

