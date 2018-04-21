7 arrested, charged following drug-related search warrants in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Seven people were arrested this week following two drug-related search warrants executed by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, according to a news release from GCSO.

Agents made purchases of heroin at 938 Columbus Road in the Sampit section, as well as 109 Plum Lane in the Andrews section of Georgetown County. Following the search warrant Wednesday on Columbus Road, agents and deputies seized heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and marijuana all packaged for sale. A loaded semi-automatic handgun, digital scales and packaging materials were also recovered, the release says.

The seven people arrested and charged as a result of the investigation are:

Stacey Jamall Stafford- distribution of heroin third, PWID crack third, PWID heroin third, PWID cocaine third and PWID marijuana third.

Rosita Moses- PWID crack third, PWID heroin third, PWID cocaine third, PWID marijuana third and felon in possession of a handgun.

Sanjay Stafford- PWID crack third, PWID heroin third, PWID cocaine third and PWID marijuana third and possession of marijuana.

Julius Frasier- possession of marijuana and contempt of family court

Derrick George- distribution of heroin, PWID heroin and PWID marijuana. He is also being held on a detainer for failure to appear on a resisting arrest charge for the Horry County Police Department

Ashley Cooper- possession of heroin

Brittany Miller- contempt of family court

