Highway patrol responds to second fatal crash in 24 hours on same stretch of Longs road

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in the Longs area.

According to information on the SCHP’s website, the crash happened at 8:40 p.m., around 490 E. Hwy. 9, in front of the Market Express.

No other information was immediately available about the crash.

Friday’s collision comes virtually 24 hours after a truck versus moped crash on the same stretch of Highway 9 left a Little River man dead.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 60-year-old Tony Holmes was hit from behind while operating a moped near 410 E. Hwy. 9 in Longs. He died roughly an hour later at Grand Strand Medical Center.

The time of that crash was 8:35 p.m. Thursday, according to Willard.

