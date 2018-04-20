Grand Strand Humane Society treasurer resigns weeks after board president

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Frank Espinal, treasurer of the Grand Strand Humane Society, is resigning from the organization’s board of directors.

He is now asking for the city of Myrtle Beach to step in and make changes, which include dissolving the current board.

Espinal has served on the board of directors for several years and describes the leadership as dysfunctional and without structure or guidance.

He has also written a letter to Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune requesting a new board that is vetted by an independent custodian.

Espinal recalls the March 28 meeting, where the board president shockingly resigned following efforts by other members to remove her.

“The intent to come to the board meeting to basically vote the president off, I found it to be a betrayal. I never seen anything or experience anything like that and I felt that this was a sad, sad day for the shelter in the community,” Espinal said.

The Grand Strand Humane Society's Board of Directors did release the following statement following Espinal’s resignation.

They said they were unaware of the resignation until WMBF News reached out to them, but will accept his departure.

When it comes to the organization’s current leadership, the board president said:

"We would like to assure the community that Grand Strand Humane Society now has a dedicated board working to find a new executive director to lead this wonderful organization on a successful path.”

