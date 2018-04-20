Police: Man charged after 8-month-old swallows pill, has to be revived with Narcan

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man was taken back to jail just hours following his release after an 8-month-old child had to be revived with Narcan after swallowing a blue pill.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 22-year-old Rafael Ariel Renta was booked Wednesday night for unlawful neglect of a child and two drug charges. He remained in jail Friday night under no bond.

An incident report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety states police were called to an apartment in the 500 block of 20th Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to an infant overdosing.

When police arrived, they learned the child took a small blue pill that was inside of a plastic bag. First responders administered a four-milligram dose of Narcan to the infant, who was unresponsive and breathing slowly. After a few minutes, the child became responsive and started crying, the report stated.

The suspect allegedly told authorities he didn’t have a prescription for the medication. He initially said the pill was a Roxy, but later said it was OxyContin, according to the report.

Renta said he put the baby on the bed and ran to his vehicle for a phone charger. When he came back, a pill was reportedly missing.

Initially, the suspect told police he gave the other pills to a neighbor, according to the report. That neighbor said Renta still had the blue pill.

Eventually, the suspect gave authorities a plastic bag from his pants pocket that contained a blue pill, the police report stated.

According to online jail records, Renta had been booked just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a drug charge and speeding. He was released at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, only to be booked again at 7:50 p.m. on the child neglect charge.

