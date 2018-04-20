Two injured in crash on Salem Road near St. James High School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a crash in the Socastee area Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Salem Road, just near St. James High School. A WMBF News on the scene said the road is blocked to traffic right now as crews continue to work the scene

Mark Nugent, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said two people sustained critical injuries in the crash. One was flown to an area hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance to Grand Strand Medical Center.

According to Nugent, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said there were possibly four St. James High students involved. She added the crash happened around the time that school dismissed for the day.

