FIRST ALERT: Bright but brisk at times this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Cooler temperatures continue through the weekend before a storm system delivers potentially heavy rain early next week.

Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures once again returning into the 40s. Temperatures will coolest across the Pee Dee with most areas dropping to 40-42°. A few spots will drop into the upper 30s. Temperatures will drop to near 45° for the Grand Strand.

Saturday will see sunny skies and a slight warming trend. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 60s at the beach and to near 70° for the inland areas.

Sunday will see a similar temperature trend with readings in the upper 60s and lower 70s. While skies start off sunny, clouds will gradually thicken through the day with mostly cloudy conditions likely by the late afternoon.

A slow moving storm system will move through the Deep South and off the Carolina Coast early next week. This system will likely bring several rounds of rain to the region from Monday through Wednesday. The exact track and areas of heaviest rain are still somewhat uncertain, but the potential exists for several inches of rain in some areas. Gusty winds will likely develop at times along the beaches as well.

