Police search for suspect in early-morning Conway home burglary - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police search for suspect in early-morning Conway home burglary

Conway police continue to search for a home burglary suspect. (Source: Conway Police Department) Conway police continue to search for a home burglary suspect. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are searching for the person who broke into a home on Wright Boulevard early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, the suspect broke into the home around 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information into the burglary is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly