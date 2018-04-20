Police search for suspect in early-morning Conway home burglary

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are searching for the person who broke into a home on Wright Boulevard early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, the suspect broke into the home around 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information into the burglary is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.