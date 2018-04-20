'God was with me:' Pennsylvania couple, dog walk away safely after landing small plane on International Drive

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Donald Crotty and his wife made it to the Myrtle Beach area, although they were roughly eight miles short of their intended landing zone.

The Pennsylvania couple were traveling to the Grand Strand with their dog in a single-engine plane when the aircraft started losing oil pressure mid-flight.

Crotty, who has been flying for 40 years, knew he had to find somewhere else to land, since making it to the airport didn’t look to be a possibility.

Fortunately, he saw the still-under-construction International Drive, which was free of any vehicles.

“All you could say was good place, really,” Crotty said when recalling how he felt when he spotted the road from the air.

Crotty landed the plane on International Drive Friday afternoon, and he, his wife and their four-legged companion were able to walk away from that landing.

“You’ve got to have nerves of steel,” Crotty said.

Shortly afterward, the veteran pilot admitted he was still shaken up by the experience, but credits a higher power with the safe landing.

“God was with me. God was with me,” he said.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to International Drive near Highway 31 after the small airplane landed on the road.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.