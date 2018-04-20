Horry County Schools is seeking your opinion! - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Schools is seeking your opinion!

(Source: Horry County Schools) (Source: Horry County Schools)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools wants to hear from you!

A brief survey has been created in an effort to improve your experience with HCS.

Click here to take the survey.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly