GenX level in Robeson County well exceeds safe drinking standards, official says

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Private drinking wells and surface water were tested for GenX and other contaminants by Robeson County officials in the St. Pauls area on March 26.

Of the six private wells tested, two had no contaminants. Of the four remaining wells, one exceeded the safe water level consumption for GenX. The well, located on Caulder Road, is the first verified well in Robeson County that has GenX levels exceeding the safe drinking level established by the state of North Carolina, according to Robeson County official William Smith.

Smith says the source of the contamination is the Chemours plant in Fayetteville.

Interior water samples from three homes on the county water system will be conducted on April 23, with results expected in several weeks.

