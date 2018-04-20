Florence man convicted on drug, weapons charges; sentenced to 30 years in prison

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty on drug and weapons charges Wednesday in General Session Court, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Johnny Nickolas Gregg, Jr. faced numerous drugs and weapons charges stemming from an investigation and search warrant executed by Florence Police's Special Investigation’s Unit in the 800 block of Commander Street on January 5, 2017, the release states.

Police seized 378 Xanax pills, about 6.6 grams of cocaine, 11 MDMA pills, about 5.5 grams of suspected crack, about 33 grams of heroin/fentanyl, two pistols, one rifle, one shotgun and other valuables.

Gregg was found guilty on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I,II or III substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, trafficking in heroin, possession of a schedule IV substance, possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a school and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

