Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival continues on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is returning to the area for a second year. Event organizers say they're expecting even bigger crowds this time around. They said last year was so successful, they decided to expand the event this year.

The three day event will kick off Friday, April 20. Below is the schedule for the event:

Friday, April 20: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 21: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 22: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The event will be at the Oceanfront Boardwalk District at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Avenues North. A complete list of participating food trucks can be found here.

Last year’s event was so successful, some vendors ran out of food. This year, organizers hope this won’t be an issue, doubling the vendors with about 38 food trucks attending the event.

The festival itself will be free of charge to attend, but the food will not be. Organizers recommend paying with cash and said there will be ATM’s on site.

Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation said this is a prime spot because people are able to explore all downtown Myrtle Beach has to offer.

"We were very diligent about who we accepted to come in. I mean honestly, each of the food trucks have something different. We were very particular about the menus so that we didn't have 20 food trucks serving burgers and fries. So honestly, it's not of a question of: what you have there? It's what is not there? So, you'll be able to get anything: tacos, burgers, Asian flare, pizza, you name it, it's going to be there,” said Executive Director of Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Lauren Clever.

There will be two entrances where people can access the event, one off 8th Avenue North and one on 9th Avenue North.

Event organizers expect between 12,000 to 18,000 people to fill the space over the course of the weekend. The event will also include activities for the whole family with a kids zone and beer garden; a volleyball and corn hole tournament on will be held Saturday.



Kerry Ragland is a local food truck owner of Kurbside Katering. He said he hopes to see the food truck business in Myrtle Beach grow in the future. He was also at the festival last year and will return this year, this time fully prepared for what's in store.

"We opened last year, the food truck festival last year was our first day open. And we were one of the ones that ran out of food, and we've learned from that. As a food truck, we can only stock so much on our food truck, but we've learned and we have plenty of food at the commissary if we have to go back and get it or revisit different places that would have food,” said Ragland.

Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues North will close around noon on Friday and will remain closed until Midnight on Sunday, April 22 for the event.

