CCMF announces final line-up

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The final line-up for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest was announced Friday morning.

The event starts June 7 and concludes June 10.

Thursday night kick-off concert

  • Cole Swindell
  • Tracy Lawrence
  • Josh Phillips
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Dee Jay Silver 

Friday on Coors Light main stage

  • Toby Keith
  • Brett Eldredge
  • Colt Ford
  • Deana Carter
  • Dee Jay Silver
  • Stephanie Quayle

Friday on American Anthem stage

  • Dylan Scott
  • Tim Montana
  • Kennedy Fitzsimmons
  • B.O.B. Winner

Saturday on Coors Light main stage

  • Luke Bryan
  • Brett Young
  • Chris Lane
  • Russell Dickerson
  • Jon Langston
  • Dee Jay Silver

Saturday on American Anthem stage

  • Morgan Wallen
  • James Barker Band
  • Lewis Brice
  • Warrick McZeke
  • B.O.B. Winner

Sunday on Coors Light main stage

  • Zac Brown Band
  • Old Dominion
  • Kane Brown
  • Michael Ray
  • Runaway June
  • Davisson Brothers
  • Dee Jay Silver

Sunday of American Anthem stage

  • Devin Dawson
  • Muscadine Bloodline
  • Kasey Tyndall
  • B.O.B. Winner    

