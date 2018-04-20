Tanger Outlets shoplifting suspect wanted by police

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a shoplifting incident at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a shoplifting incident at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

Police say the shoplifting incident occurred at the POLO Ralph Lauren Big and Tall store.

If you know his identity or have any information regarding this incident, call police at 843-915-TIPS.

