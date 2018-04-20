FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather sticks around through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees colder this morning compared to yesterday morning. Despite abundant sunshine, readings will only reach into the lower and middle 60s.

The cooler weather sticks around through the weekend with daytime temperatures in the 60s to near 70 and overnight readings in the 40s to near 50. The forecast remains dry from Friday through Sunday, but clouds will start to thicken up during the day Sunday.

A slow moving storm system will move by the Carolinas early next week bringing the next chance of rain. There are still some questions on the exact track and strength of the system, but the potential exists for some heavy rain at times on Monday, Tuesday and possibly even Wednesday.

