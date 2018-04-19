CCU women's golf team wins Sun Belt title

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina University Women's Golf Team has a championship pedigree.

Fresh off of a Sun Belt title win versus Troy, they're one of the best teams in the country. To understand them, one has to realize where they've come from to get to where they are now.

"You want to attract the best players in the world and we have," said head coach Katie Quinney. "We've got the No. 1 player in Turkey, we've got the top players from Denmark, the top player from the Czech Republic."

Sena Ersoy and Malene Krolboll Hansen grew up 1,600 miles apart, yet still found their way to Coastal Carolina.

"Our team is different, but at the same time we are the same because we are still foreign in this country," Ersoy says.

"Coach came to me about five years ago and offered a chance to play college golf and it's been an amazing journey ever since," said Hansen. "I've had so many great experiences. We've traveled so many places and I've had great teams, great supporters all the way."

Success also brings challenges.

"It was different to suddenly have a team practice and always be with people since we're a little more alone at home and taking everything in by ourselves," said Hansen, the senior from Denmark.

With Quinney recruiting internationally, building that winning culture was key.

"Anytime you can participate in the NCAA regionals or obviously hopefully the ultimate goal, which is the national championship, it's huge for recruiting," Quinney said.

As they wait for the NCAA to announce who CCU will face next, no matter the opponent, they'll always still have each other.

