Little River man dies in crash involving truck, moped in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person died Thursday night following a crash involving a pickup truck and a moped that happened in the Longs area.

According to the Horry County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as Tony Holmes, 60, of Little River. Holmes was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died at 9:48 p.m. from multiple traumatic injuries.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, both vehicles were traveling north on S.C. 9 around 8:30 p.m. The truck struck the rear of the moped, and the operator of the moped died as a result of the crash.

Collins said no charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.