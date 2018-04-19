Georgetown County authorities seek man wanted for kidnapping, se - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown County authorities seek man wanted for kidnapping, sexual assault

Larry Eaddy (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office) Larry Eaddy (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping case.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Larry Eaddy is also wanted on charges of criminal sexual conduct and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that occurred in the Outland section of Georgetown County.

Anyone with information on Eaddy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5102.

