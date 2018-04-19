Residents notice improvements to South Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As the city of Myrtle Beach continues to redevelop, downtown residents are taking notice.

Some homeowners say they have noticed a significant difference in just five years.

Shelli Young and her husband moved to the south side of Ocean Boulevard several years ago and said they have noticed major changes to this part of the community, including more residential housing projects and increased police presence.

“It’s cleaned up a lot,” said Young.

That means there are less rundown businesses and more residential housing.

“We do have some residential projects going forward,” said Carol Coleman, Myrtle Beach’s planning director.

One of those projects, a three-story condo complex, is expected to be complete in 2019.

Some of the more modern resorts have made it tough on family-owned motels, forcing some to close down. However, there are tax benefits that could help redevelop those historical buildings.

“It will allow them to redevelop them, to revitalize them if you will, and bring them back up to a new standard,” said Coleman

As for Young, she said she is proud to see the progress taking place on the South Ocean Boulevard and hopes to see efforts continue.

“Just putting effort into one area isn’t good,” said Young.

As for the older motels, both Young and Coleman believe they’re a very important part of Myrtle Beach history and they hope to see them redeveloped rather than demolished.

