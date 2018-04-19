Neighbors concerned after cars burglarized in Surfside Beach area

Terry Wronski said she got in her car Wednesday morning to find papers thrown all over her seats and money missing from her center console. (Source: Marissa Tansino)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Homeowners in one neighborhood are concerned and anxious after they said some cars were broken into overnight Tuesday.

Neighbors say it happened on Leadoff Drive in the Surfside Beach area.

Terry Wronski said she got in her car Wednesday morning to find papers thrown all over her seats and money missing from her center console.

"Probably just $20, $25. It was all ones and fives," said Wronski.

Robby Parrish said he didn’t check his car to realize his laptop wasn’t there until he saw a post on Facebook.

"Why would somebody do this? You know, what's the point?” said Parrish, “I mean, there’s maybe 50 bucks you can get for it. A pawn shop won’t take it, it’s locked up. It's really no good to anybody else.”

Parrish says most of the time he locks his doors and losing his laptop is more of an inconvenience to him than anything.

"I remember just coming home for the night, locking my door and coming in,” said Parrish. “My weather stripping on the inside of my car was pulled down so I don’t know if they knocked it down when they were inside of my car trying to get stuff or if they used a tool to get inside and lock it that way."

"Kind of anxious, worried. Is this going to happen again? Will they try and break your window to try and get into it, you know?" said Wronski.

Parrish said, from now on, it’s just important to be aware.

"File police reports, don’t just let it go unknown because they can’t help out if they don’t know,” he said.

"Well, I'm hoping that they’ll have some police officers driving around and checking things out every so often,” said Wronski.

Another neighbor told WMBF News she's waiting on a call back to see if an officer can come fingerprint her truck after her security camera caught someone trying to open it.

