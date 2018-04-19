FIRST ALERT: Dramatic temperature drop blows in tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will usher in yet another round of much cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Gusty winds will stick around through tonight as a strong cold front pushes through the region. These winds will help to deliver the next round of unseasonably chilly weather. By Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 40s in most areas. A few spots west of Interstate 95 will likely drop into the upper 30s.

Friday will see temperatures running 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the last few days. Despite abundant sunshine, readings will only reach into the lower and middle 60s.

The cooler weather sticks around through the weekend with daytime temperatures in the 60s to near 70 and overnight readings in the 40s to near 50. The forecast remains dry from Friday through Sunday, but clouds will start to thicken up during the day Sunday.

A slow moving storm system will move by the Carolinas early next week bringing the next chance of rain. There are still some questions on the exact track and strength of the system, but the potential exists for some heavy rain at times on Monday and Tuesday.

