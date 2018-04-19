Two charged with murder in death of 17-year-old in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges in the death of a 17-year-old in Lumberton last weekend.

Lumberton police say they arrested the first suspect, GeQuan Cornish, Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

The second suspect, 16-year-old Byren Stephens, was arrested Thursday, according to law enforcement. Both are charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bond.

Investigators say Keithan Lynch was found lying along Roberts Avenue Saturday morning with gunshot wounds.

His death remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.

